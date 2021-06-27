Gabe McConville had not made it to the state tournaments in track and field or cross country until this year in track.
Talk about pressure.
McConville, a senior from Waynesburg, responded and finished in seventh place in the Class 2A 800-meter run finals in a sub-2:00 time of 1:58.34. His time was under the 1:59.70 that is used as the National Federation honor roll in Class 2A.
McConville finished in ninth place in the 1,600, which he considered a disappointment. He won the WPIAL championship in the 1,600.
“I was so upset,” McConville said of his run in the 1,600. “I used the 1,600 as motivation.
“I wasn’t leaving here without a medal.”
One aspect of his running that bothers McConville is running in a crowd. For most of his races, McConville leaves the pack behind. At the state tournament, the pack of runners is never far behind.
“It was like all 12 of us were right there,” McConville said, “and I’m not used to that.”
His time in the state final was about one second above his personal record.
“I’m not going to complain with a medal around my neck,” said McConville.