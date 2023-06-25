Brendan Hallisey, Liam Pedersen

Brendan Hallisey, left, and Liam Pedersen combined to capture the WPIAL Class AA doubles title. It was the first tennis championship in Chartiers Valley High School history.

 By Eleanor Bailey/The Almanac

Liam Pedersen and Brendan Hallisey made history this spring. The pair combined to become the first tennis champions in Chartiers Valley High School history when they defeated Josh Havrilla and August Lawrence from Latrobe, 6-2, 6-3, in the WPIAL Class 2A doubles finals played April 26 at the Bethel Park High School courts.

“They were on fire. Outstanding” said CV head coach Bobby Mack. “It was great to watch them. They worked so hard and they deserved this.”

