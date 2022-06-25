Jacob Patterson’s tennis career at South Fayette has been historic, so it comes as no surprise that the senior won his second consecutive MVP award.
Over the Memorial Day weekend, Patterson became the first tennis player in school history to reach the state finals when he defeated Justin Xu from Conestoga, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinal match.
Patterson finished runner-up in the PIAA singles tournament held May 27-28 at the Hershey Racquet Club. In the championship match, he dropped a three-set decision, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, to Central Mountain’s David Lindsay.
Patterson entered the state tournament as the No. 1-ranked senior in the state while Lindsay is the top-rated sophomore.
Patterson opened state competition with wins against Council Rock South’s Alex Sterin, 6-2, 6-2, and Northeast’s David Mamalat, 6-1, 6-3. The win against Mamalat avenged last year’s state quarterfinal defeat for Patterson.
Earlier this spring, Patterson won his second WPIAL title. He used a near-perfect performance to sweep past North Allegheny’s Trey Davidson in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, during the Class 3A championship match played at the Pure Athletex Sportsplex.
After beating Justin Novotney of Hempfield, 10-0, and Moon’s Anthony Louder, 10-1, in the opening rounds, Patterson dispatched Central Catholic’s Kyle Broadhurst, 6-0, 6-1, in the semifinals.
Since his freshman year, Patterson has been a WPIAL contender. He finished fourth in the district in 2019.
The following year, the spring sports season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Patterson, who won the 2021 WPIAL title by beating Shadyside Academy’s Colin Gramley, 7-5, 6-3, in the finals, will continue his playing career at Denison University.