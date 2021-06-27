Jacob Patterson can count on one thing when he competes in championship tennis matches. “There’s a lot of nerves,” said the South Fayette junior.
Patterson tamed the jitters as well as Colin Gramley from Shady Side Academy, 7-5, 6-3, and won the WPIAL Class 3A singles title.
As a freshman, Patterson finished fourth in the consolation match and did not earn a berth in the PIAA Championships. This year, as the first-place finisher, he automatically qualified for the state tournament but his stay in Hershey was brief. After winning his first match, he was eliminated from the tournament. Patterson opened competition with a 7-5, 6-1 victory against Justin Minerva from Lower Merion but lost to David Marmalat from Northeast, 6-3, 6-2, in the quarterfinals. Marmalat advanced to the finals and finished runner-up, falling to Lower Merion’s Vikas Miller, 7-5, 6-1, in the championship match.
In addition to his district title, Patterson also won a section championship to complete a successful spring.