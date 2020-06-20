While the coronavirus pandemic dashed his dreams of competing in the Olympics this summer, Josh Matheny continued to dominate the local swimming scene.
The Upper St. Clair junior streaked to his third straight PIAA and WPIAL titles in the breaststroke. While he did not break his own record at the PIAA Championships, because the meet was shortened because of the health crisis, Matheny smashed his own WPIAL record, lowering the standard to 54.43.
“Josh is a competitor,” said USC head coach Dave Schraven. “When he throws on a fast suit and gets in this environment he is going to go fast no matter what.”
Matheny, who finished runner-up in the 200 individual medley, was not intending to go that fast. He was using his high school meets as a stepping stone for the U.S. Olympic Trials, which were postponed.
The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo were rescheduled for 2021. Matheny is a member of the U.S. National team. He set the men’s 200-yard meet record in December at the Speedo Winter Junior Nationals. He also holds national age group marks in long-course (meters) swimming. He won two golds and two silver medals and broke more national and junior records during the World Junior Championships held in Budapest last summer.
The Indiana University recruit holds the National Federation of High Schools record (52.52) for the 100-yard breaststroke.