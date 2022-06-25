As a freshman, Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan barely qualified for the WPIAL Championships in swimming. In fact, he finished dead last in his race.
Sivaramakrishnan watched and learned from the competition, and four years later he stood atop the podium.
The Upper St. Clair senior won the 100-yard backstroke in 48.51 during the district finals held at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool. He also won his second WPIAL title in the 100 butterfly, coasting to victory in 48.74.
At the WPIAL meet, Sivaramakrishnan also helped the Panthers medal in the freestyle relays as well as finish runner-up to Seneca Valley in the team standings, 293.5-236. The 200 freestyle team placed second while the 400 freestyle unit finished fourth.
During the PIAA Championships, Sivaramakrishnan shone with silver. He finished runner-up in the butterfly and backstroke with times of 48.28 and 47.61.
Sivaramakrishnan also helped USC’s medley relay team grab the bronze. The unit missed first by one-tenth of a second, against Conestoga and Liberty. He swam the second leg on the fourth-place 200 freestyle relay.
Next fall, Sivaramakrishnan steps up his game at George Washington University. He will swim for the Colonials while pursuing a pre-med tract academically. Sivaramakrishnan plans to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.