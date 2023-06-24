Andrei Tudorascu

Long after his graduation this June from Mt. Lebanon, Andrei Tudorascu will be remembered. His name and photo will appear along with three of his teammates on the school’s Hall of Fame.

Tudorascu assured his spot on the Wall of Champions when he helped guide the 400-yard freestyle relay to victory at the WPIAL finals held March 3 at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool. Tudorsacu led off the unit that consisted of William Stilley, Sangay Lama and Chase Dustevich. The foursome produced the fastest time, a 3:09.20 to place atop the podium and gain the gold medal.

