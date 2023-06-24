Long after his graduation this June from Mt. Lebanon, Andrei Tudorascu will be remembered. His name and photo will appear along with three of his teammates on the school’s Hall of Fame.
Tudorascu assured his spot on the Wall of Champions when he helped guide the 400-yard freestyle relay to victory at the WPIAL finals held March 3 at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool. Tudorsacu led off the unit that consisted of William Stilley, Sangay Lama and Chase Dustevich. The foursome produced the fastest time, a 3:09.20 to place atop the podium and gain the gold medal.
Tudorsacu also led the medley relay team to a fourth-place finish. The group also included Ryan Frank, Jacob Burton and Dustevich.
Individually, Tudorsacu took home a silver medal in the butterfly. His time of 49.73 was a scant .31 off the winning pace set by North Allegheny’s William Gao. Tudorsacu also finished fourth in the 100 freestyle, posting a 47.03 time.
Thanks to his efforts, Mt. Lebanon took third in the team standings at the WPIAL Championships, behind champion North Allegheny and runner-up Seneca Valley.
Tudorsacu was the top area finisher and medalist at the PIAA Championships. During the Class 3A finals held at Bucknell University, he earned eighth place in the 100 butterfly. He also helped Lebo’s medley relay team win its B final with a 1:34.84 time.
Tudorascu will attend the University of Pittsburgh in the fall.
Logun Cole sophomore Canon-McMillan Ryan Frank junior Mt. Lebanon Josh Grimenstein sophomore South Fayette Nick Reda senior Belle Vernon William Stilley senior Mt. Lebanon Nathan Stutzman junior Bethel Park Gionni Traeger junior Ringgold Nazar Zoukovski freshman Upper St. Clair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.