One of the things you have to like about Joey Fonagy – and there are many things to like about the way the Canon-McMillan junior plays soccer – is his sense of timing.
Fonagy scored on a header less than three minutes into overtime to give Canon-McMillan a stunning 3-2 victory over Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 4A championship match at Highmark Stadium in late October.
It was one of many big goals on the season for Fonagy and certainly the most important. It capped a wild comeback by the Big Macs, who trailed 2-1 with two minutes remaining in regulation. It was C-M’s third WPIAL championship since 2012 and first since 2015.
Fonagy seemed to always be in the middle of an important play by the Big Macs. In the WPIAL semifinals against top-seeded Plum, Fonagy scored the tying goal with less than six minutes remaining in regulation and the Big Macs won 3-2 in overtime. He finished the regular-season with a team-high 25 goals, tops in rugged Section 2.
Fonagy was named All-WPIAL and was one of four area boys soccer players named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State teams. The others were Charleroi’s Cullin Woytovich, Belle Vernon’s Niko Apodiakos and South Fayette’s Chad Eldridge.