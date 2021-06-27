Andrew Massucci already has left a large footprint on scholastic athletes. And, he’s just a junior.
Last fall, he was named WPIAL Player of The Year in Class 4A boys soccer. In addition, Massucci was named to the All-WPIAL and All-Section 2-AAAA teams.
The junior scored 19 goals in leading Peters Township to the WPIAL finals, a section title and 13-2-1 record. The Indians won their section, then lost 4-3 in double overtime to Seneca Valley in the WPIAL championship match.
“Andrew is a tremendous competitor and one of our hardest workers,” said PT head coach Bobby Dyer. “He’s an opportunist but he will be the first to tell you that he benefits from the hard work of the players behind him.”
Massucci also uses his soccer skills to benefit the football squad. He kicked three field goals and converted 14 extra points in helping the Indians reach the WPIAL finals for the second straight season. Peters Township also won a conference championship and finished 8-1 after falling to Pine-Richland 35-0 in the Class 5A final.