For as long as he has been the Mt. Lebanon boys lacrosse coach, Mike Ermer has never had to worry about the goalie position. With Sam Myers in the nets, Ermer just watched in awe.
“We’ve been fortunate to have had a steady presence in goal for my whole time here and Sam’s a continuation of that. But, he’s the best I’ve ever seen. He’s special on and off the field.”
Even before Myers entered high school, Ermer was aware of the talented netminder. He even called to offer him jersey No. 8. It was worn by his older brother, Owen, who is in remission from cancer.
At Mt. Lebanon, seniors usually get to choose numbers first. So it’s unusual for a freshman to have such a low number.
“The entire association rallied around the family and for Sam, it hit particularly close to home. The cancer was a disruption. So I told him if he wanted the number it was his for all four years. I just love that kid to death. He will be sorely missed.”
Myers isn’t going too far away. He plans to play club lacrosse for the University of Pittsburgh while majoring in environmental sciences.
When Lebo had him, Myers excelled. He made 10 saves and guided the Blue Devils to their first WPIAL championship in eight years. Lebo defeated Shady Side Academy, 10-8, in the Class AAA title match played on May 25 at Robert Morris University’s Joe Walton Stadium.
While the Blue Devils had won previous titles in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015, they have competed in three of the past four finals. They finished runners-up in 2019 and 2022, losing both of those title bids in overtime.
“Coming here last year and losing in overtime was devastating,” said Myers. “It was a challenge to get back here but everybody stepped up and we handled our business. The title means so much. A ton,” added Myers. “I am so proud of my teammates.”
His teammates paid the ultimate praise to Myers. They voted him team MVP for the season. A four-year letterman, Myers also gained all-section, all-WPIAL and all-America acclaim this spring.
A two-year starter, Myers anchored a defense that had little experience. AJ Hyland, Jake Shraven and Aiden Carlstrom were among the newcomers in the back while Tyler Hapst moved from the midfield to shore up the unit. Myers made more than 250 saves and had a 62 save percentage.
“Sam was the anchor,” Ermer emphasized. “Undoubtably, he was our leader. He was a steadying force for us and his leadership was outstanding all year.”
The Blue Devils finished 29-4 overall after reaching the PIAA quarterfinals.
