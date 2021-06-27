Mt. Lebanon coaches are “fortunate” that Charlie Pellegrino returns next season. That is because the junior is considered the second-best player in the WPIAL. He finished runner-up to Shady Side Academy’s Wesley Scurci for Player of the Year honors in the Class 3A division.
“As a player, he is an absolute handful to play against and an ideal teammate,” said Lebo coach Mike Ermer. “As good of a player as he is, he is a better person. He’s the kind of guy that will beat you 21-0 in ping pong, then pat you on the back and only talk about the good plays that you made – not about how good he is.
“He’s a natural leader for the team,” Ermer continued. “He’s got a gravity about him that the guys just want to be around and emulate.”
Pellegrino sets the bar high. As a defender, he scored five goals and collected 26 ground balls in leading Lebo to an undefeated section title (9-0), a WPIAL semifinal playoff appearance and an 11-3 overall record. Additionally, he garnered all-section and all-district recognition as well as All-America honors.