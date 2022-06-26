For the second year in a row, Mt. Lebanon dominated the boys lacrosse scene and Charlie Pelligrino again was the reason why.
After finishing runner-up in last year’s balloting for Player of the Year in the WPIAL, Pellegrino again earned all-district and all-section honors. Additionally, he gained All-America acclaim as well as All-MSLA for his defensive efforts.
This spring, Pellegrino helped the Blue Devils to an undefeated section championship and an appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A final. Lebo lost that match, 12-11, in overtime to Shady Side Academy. The Blue Devils finished 14-8 overall after falling to Manheim Township, 16-10, in the PIAA playoffs.
“Our defense was something we leaned on, at times, this year,” said Lebo coach Mike Ermer. “We had a lot of really good players down there but Charlie was the leader. He really set the tone.”
Pellegrino will continue his athletic career at Denison University in Granville, Ohio. He will play lacrosse as well as football for the Big Red.