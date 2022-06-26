For the second year in a row, Rocco Salvitti garners MVP honors in boys golf.
The Canonsburg resident and Central Catholic junior is the epitome of consistency on the course.
He finished tied for fourth in the WPIAL Championships played at Nemacolin Country Club. He fired a 75 while Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski won the title with an even-par 70. Peters Township’s Kyle McClintock and Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan shot 74s.
Salvitti was the area’s top finisher during the PIAA Championships held at Heritage Hills Country Club in York. He shot a 73 to finish eighth overall and claimed all-state honors for the second year in a row.
Salvitti helped the Vikings to a runner-up spot in the WPIAL team competition. He shot an even-par 72 but was one shot behind Yofan, who claimed medalist laurels, and led the Foxes to victory over Central Catholic, 376-377.
A year ago, Salvitti was medalist at the WPIAL team finals with a 76 but the Vikings finished fifth with a 420 score, 11 strokes off the winning pace set by Franklin Regional.
As a sophomore, Salvitti was the bronze medalist at the WPIAL individual championships. He tied for sixth at the state finals in 2020.