Rocco Salvitti’s triumph during the WPIAL Class 3A Championships at Cedarbrook Golf Course proved bittersweet. Though the sophomore from Canonsburg earned medalist honors with a 76 score, Central Catholic finished fifth in the team standings. The Vikings shot 420, 11 strokes off the winning pace set by Franklin Regional.
“It’s cool to be the medalist,” Salvitti said, “but I would have liked the team to win.”
Golf, however, is an individual endeavor and singularly Salvitti excelled last autumn. He was the bronze medalist at the WPIAL Individual Championships held Oct. 6 at South Hills Country Club. He shot an even par, 71 to finish two strokes off the winning pace set by Moon’s Justin Scally. Earlier, he tied for medalist honors at the semifinal qualifier at 69 with Scott Jordan from Upper St. Clair.
During the PIAA Individual State Championships held Oct. 20 at Heritage Hills Country Club in York, Salvitti shot a 2-over-par 73 to finish tied with six others for eighth place and secured all-state honors. Callen Sanderson from Holly Ghost Prep won the state title with a 67.