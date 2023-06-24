During what turned into a four-hour walk, complete with stops every once in a while to smack a golf ball, Rocco Salvitti silenced the naysayers and in the process became the WPIAL 3A champion.
Salvitti, a resident of Canonsburg and senior at Central Catholic High School, was untouchable, leading from start to finish on a cool October afternoon over the 6,467-yard, par-70 course at Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.
Though he was favored but failed to win in the past two WPIAL events, Salvitti came through this time, chalking up four birdies, two on the front 9 and two on the back 9, to end up with a 2-under 68, the best score in the WPIAL finals since 2019.
Salvitti shot a two-round total of 139, counting the 71 he fired at Champion Lakes Golf Club the previous week to earn medalist honors. He was the only golfer to finish under par.
“This means a lot to me,” said Salvitti about bringing the golf championship back to Central Catholic. “No one’s won it since Brent Rodgers (in 2012). There’s been a lot of pressure on me. I think I’ve handled it pretty well everywhere I go, whether that would be locally or nationally. Losing the past three years, it means a lot bringing it home my senior year.”
Salvitti made a strong bid for the state championship, finishing as the runner-up. Salvitti shot a final round of 71, which included a 3-under par 33 on the back 9, and finished at 3-under for the tournament. He was one shot behind winner Dylan Ramsey of Cedar Crest.
Neil Joon junior Upper St. Clair Liam Lohr junior Carmichaels Colton Lusk sophomore Peters Township Ben Miller sophomore Peters Township Callan Wilcox senior Mt. Lebanon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.