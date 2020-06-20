Todd Flynn will miss Nathan Piatt when he leaves for the University of Tampa this summer. For he was the golf coach’s right-hand man. In fact, Piatt filled in one of the top six slots in the Upper St. Clair lineup for four years.
“That’s difficult to do at USC,” Flynn said of his captain. “There is no question about his leadership. Having him on the team was like having an assistant coach.
“Nathan was a powerful golfer. Hard work has been his secret to success.”
During his senior season last fall, Piatt experienced extraordinary success and he took the Panthers for the ride. USC rolled up an undefeated section banner and finished runner-up to Fox Chapel in the WPIAL Class AAA team championships as Piatt carded the low-score of 76 during the 18-hold match played at Cedarbrook Golf Club. USC finished with a 398 score while the Foxes posted a 386.
Individually, Piatt earned all-state honors and tied his teammate, Scott Jordan, for 10th place in the PIAA Championships at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. Each shot a two-day total of 149, a 4-over-par 75 in the first round and 74 in the second round.
Piatt garnered runner-up honors during the Western Regional. During that PIAA qualifier played Oct. 15 at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville, he carded 70 and finished behind Evan Rowane. The Cathedral Prep junior shot 4-under 68.
Piatt finished 10th during the Class AAA boys championships held at the Fox Chapel Golf Club.
He was USC’s ace during league competition with three scores of 31s at Diamond Run and two on the Terrace Course at the St. Clair Country Club.