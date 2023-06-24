Malcolm Thompson

Malcolm Thompson

Malcolm Thompson put the spring in diving this winter. The Mt. Lebanon sophomore bounded his way to a fifth-place finish in the WPIAL Class 3A championship held Feb. 25 at North Allegheny High School pool. He scored 402.05 points and narrowly missed gaining a berth in the PIAA Championships.

“Malcolm has so much potential,” said Mt. Lebanon swim coach Tom Donati. “Many coaches say they have never seen a diver get so much height on the board.”

