The local boys diving group was not a deep one this year, but one diver stood out.
Ringgold’s Jonnie McDuffie placed fourth at the WPIAL Class 2A Diving Championships held at North Allegheny High School. The senior scored 373.90 points.
Consistency has been McDuffie’s trademark as he has helped Ringgold build a strong diving program. He placed fourth in the WPIAL Championships in each of the last two seasons and was sixth as a sophomore in 2019.
He scored 409.30 points on his 11 dives at the 2020 WPIAL Championships, when he qualified for the PIAA event for the second consecutive season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only district champions advanced to the state finals this winter, which cost McDuffie a rare third trip the PIAA meet.
McDuffie also competed for the Ringgold track team, excelling in the jumps and even throwing the shot put.