Ringgold coach Jennifer McMichael describes Ryan Pajak as “phenomenal and fantastic.”
During the boys cross country season, Pajak certainly was. The freshman finished runner-up in the WPIAL Class 2A Championships race held at White Oak Park. He closed a 16:17 time, two seconds off the winning pace set by Knoch’s Mike Formica, who is a senior.
At the PIAA Championships held at Hershey Park, Pajak submitted a top-10 performance. He finished ninth overall with a 17:08 time.
Additionally, Pajak led the Rams to runner-up honors in the WPIAL team standings. Ringgold’s 85 score fell six points shy of the championship as Greensburg Salem (79) claimed its third Double-A title in five seasons.
Earlier in the season, Pajak won the Red, White and Blue Classic and the Tri-State Coaches Association Meet, both held at White Oak Park.
“My freshman’s absolutely incredible,” said McMichael. “He’s very intelligent, a smart racer for such a young age, aggressive and all about team. So he is the real deal all rolled into one.”
Pajak also is one of the top distance runners on the track. During the WPIAL Championships, he was the runner-up in the 3,200 run with a time of 9:39.48. He qualified for the PIAA Championships.