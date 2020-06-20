Patrick Anderson
Buy Now

Patrick Anderson breaks the tape at the finish line to capture the WPIAL Class AAA boys' cross country title. The Mt. Lebanon senior won the race in record time of 15:41.

 By Eleanor Bailey

For the second year in a row, Patrick Anderson set the pace locally, regionally and nationally in cross country.

The Mt. Lebanon senior capped an undefeated scholastic season by winning his second straight PIAA championship. He smoked the competition by winning the race in Hershey with a 15:25.6 time, which was 25.2 seconds faster than his nearest competitor, Daniel McGoey from North Allegheny.

Anderson, who also won the WPIAL title and every other fall classic or invitational, then kept his winning streak alive when he finished in first place in the Foot Locker North East Regional. He covered the course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx in 15:17. In the process, Anderson grabbed one of the Top 10 spots for the Foot Locker National Cross Country Championships.

During his second appearance at nationals, he took the bronze medal, clocking in at 15:18 at Balboa Park in San Diego.

The North Carolina recruit capped his cross country career with his second straight Gatorade Pennsylvania Runner of the Year honor.

Anderson was the defending WPIAL champion in the 1,600-meter run but was unable to close out his scholastic career with a PIAA title this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Almanac Sports Editor

An award-winning journalist, Eleanor Bailey has been employed by Observer Publishing Company since 1982. She is the sports editor at The Almanac and a contributor for the Observer-Reporter.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription