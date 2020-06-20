For the second year in a row, Patrick Anderson set the pace locally, regionally and nationally in cross country.
The Mt. Lebanon senior capped an undefeated scholastic season by winning his second straight PIAA championship. He smoked the competition by winning the race in Hershey with a 15:25.6 time, which was 25.2 seconds faster than his nearest competitor, Daniel McGoey from North Allegheny.
Anderson, who also won the WPIAL title and every other fall classic or invitational, then kept his winning streak alive when he finished in first place in the Foot Locker North East Regional. He covered the course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx in 15:17. In the process, Anderson grabbed one of the Top 10 spots for the Foot Locker National Cross Country Championships.
During his second appearance at nationals, he took the bronze medal, clocking in at 15:18 at Balboa Park in San Diego.
The North Carolina recruit capped his cross country career with his second straight Gatorade Pennsylvania Runner of the Year honor.
Anderson was the defending WPIAL champion in the 1,600-meter run but was unable to close out his scholastic career with a PIAA title this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.