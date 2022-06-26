Here’s how good a runner Ryan Pajak is, in case you were wondering.
Midway through the 3.1-mile race in the WPIAL Boys Class 2A championship on the treacherous course at California University, the sophomore from Ringgold High School lost his footing and did a belly-smacker into the mud-infested part of the course.
As he belly-surfed down the hill a bit, Pajak got passed by runners who could not believe their good luck.
They obviously don’t know the desire that burns inside Pajak. He scrambled to his feet and managed to win the race . . . by 35 seconds. Pajak turned in a time of 16:59.8.
Pajak became the first WPIAL cross country champion at Ringgold since Melvin Boyd did it in 1973.
Pajak improved both his time and finish from 2020 in the boys Class 2A race at the PIAA event. He placed eighth overall in 16:40.2. Pajak finished ninth last year with a time of 17:08.