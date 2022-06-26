Jayden Davis made his scholastic basketball debut by tossing in 27 points. The Chartiers Valley freshman didn’t stop there. He maintained that scoring output throughout the 2021-22 campaign.
The freshman even set a pace that is on track to surpass the feats accomplished by the Colts’ Brayden Reynolds, who averaged 24.9 points as a senior and finished with 1,523 career points.
“Jayden is going to be a special player,” predicted CV head coach Brandon Sensor.
Davis doesn’t just score. In addition to his 27-point average, which ranked among the top five in the WPIAL, Davis led the team in rebounding with six per game, and in assists with three an outing. His effective field-goal percentage was 48.
“Jayden is the most skilled and athletic freshman in the area,” Sensor said. “He packs a punch and he is strong.
“Jayden is a great ball defender, scorer and passer,” Sensor said. “He is the real deal. He’s going to keep getting better and better.”
Already Davis has gained acclaim. He earned first-team All-Section honors and headlined The Almanac boys’ basketball all-star team as its Most Valuable Player.
“Jayden’s stats speak for themselves,” Sensor said. “He’s an electrifying player on offense and defense. He was the guy every team game planned to stop.”