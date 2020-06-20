During a basketball season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, Jake Hoffman finally had something to celebrate.
The Mt. Lebanon senior was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State boys basketball team. Hoffman was the only local player to garner the distinction. He gained a spot on the third team.
The 6-3 swingman led Lebo to four section titles and back-to-back appearances in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game.
Hoffman averaged 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals this season and helped lead Lebo to a 19-7 record. He converted 49% of his shots from the field and scored 21 points in Lebo’s loss to Butler in the WPIAL championship game.
The Blue Devils were in the middle of a state championship run when their second-round contest against Cheltenham was postponed in mid-March and eventually canceled.
Hoffman is one of only six Blue Devils to surpass the 1,000-point plateau. He scored 1,146 career points.
“Jake’s always been a fantastic athlete, quick and fast,” said Lebo head coach Joe David. “He’s worked very hard to improve all aspects of his game.”
Hoffman will play at The College of Wooster and major in business.
“The school has a good one coming,” David said. “Jake will do fantastic. He’s a wonderful person. A very nice young man.”