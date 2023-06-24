Jack Dunbar’s development has mirrored that of the Peters Township boys basketball program.
As a sophomore in the 2021-22 season, Dunbar was an inexperienced player but one with an abundance of potential. He had good moments that hinted that his future was bright, but there were times Dunbar’s lack of varsity experience led to growing pains.
Fast forward to the 2022-23 season and both Dunbar and the Indians began tapping into their enormous potential with impressive results. A 6-2 junior forward, Dunbar had a breakout season that led to Peters Township’s best year in more than two decades.
Dunbar was the Indians’ leading scorer, averaging 20 points per game during the regular season. He was Peters Township’s most consistent player and the most physical force in a fast-paced style of play that emphasizes speed and aggressiveness. Like Dunbar’s production, the numbers in the wins column for PT skyrocketed.
The Indians surpassed expectations by winning the Class 5A Section 1 title, then reached the WPIAL championship game before a loss to Penn Hills snapped PT’s 15-game winning streak.
An overtime loss to Exeter in the state quarterfinals ended PT’s season with a 24-5 record.
“Jack’s maturity has really developed. ... That has allowed him to access some of his talents,” said PT head coach Joe Urmann. “He’s learned how to be a leader and a competitor.
“He still has a lot of potential to get better. That’s the scary thing. He wants to be a better shooter.”
If Dunbar improves his shooting, then Baldwin might not want to play PT next season. That’s because Dunbar scored 41 points, including seven three-point field goals, in the Indians’ 87-79 win over the Highlanders in the regular-season finale.
“He’s outstanding. He’s a big, strong kid who can score from anywhere. He’s a four-level scorer,” Exeter coach Matt Ashcroft said. “Three-level guys can score from three-point range, mid-range and at the rim. He can also post up and score. He can do all of those things.”
Jayden Davis sophomore Chartiers Valley Lucas Garofoli senior Mt. Lebanon Matthew Gaither senior Upper St. Clair Ben Guffey senior Bethel Park Elijah Hill senior South Fayette Brendan McCullough senior Peters Township Owen Norman senior Fort Cherry Michael Pfeuffer senior Mt. Lebanon Nick Sukernek senior Upper St. Clair
