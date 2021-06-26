In boys basketball, Upper St. Clair had the best team, winning a WPIAL championship and reaching the semifinals in the state playoffs, but Chartiers Valley had the best player.
Brayden Reynolds was named Section 2 and WPIAL Class 5A Player of the Year. He also garnered first-team all-state recognition to go along with The Almanac MVP honor. He also played in the Roundball Classic.
Reynolds averaged 24.9 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Colts, who were 22-4 overall and Class 5A runners-up.
Reynolds finished his career with 1,523 points. His finest performance occurred in a 77-59 victory at New Castle when he scored a personal-best 42 points, made six three-pointers and grabbed 15 rebounds against the Hurricanes.
“Brayden Reynolds was the best player we saw this year,” said Peters Township head coach Joe Urmann. “He is a skilled player who can score at all three levels but is also a willing passer. He can impose his will on you physically as well. It was such a challenge to stop him from impacting the game on the offensive end.”