After a one-year hiatus because spring sports were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eric Chalus repeats as baseball MVP.
As a sophomore, the southpaw posted a 5-0 regular-season record with a 1.12 ERA and 57 strikeouts.
He beat those numbers as a senior while leading the Black Hawks to their first state championship since 1988. Chalus racked up an 11-0 record with 91 strikeouts in 72 innings. He walked only five. He maintained a 0.85 ERA.
At the plate, Chalus batted .400. His five doubles gave him a .483 slugging percentage and nine walks a .493 on-base percentage. He drove in 19 and scored 13 runs.
“Eric has not just been our ace but he has been one of the best pitchers in the state as well as one of our best and most consistent hitters,” said BP coach Patrick Zehnder. “Whether he’s on the mound, in the field, at the plate, or even in the dugout, he makes a positive impact on the game. He deserves a ton of credit for our success. He is extremely mentally tough and has an elite competitive drive. It makes it easier as a coach when your best player is also your hardest worker and biggest team guy. You couldn’t ask for a better leader or role model than Eric.”