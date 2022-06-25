If Reggie Jackson is known as MLB’s Mr. October for his clutch-hitting postseason performances, then Cody Geddes earned the distinction as Mr. June in highly school baseball.
The senior led Bethel Park (21-4) to back-to-back PIAA titles with his bat as well as his arm. In fact, he was named Player of the Game for two years in a row in state championship play at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on the Penn State University campus.
On June 17, Geddes tagged three hits in four plate appearances. His home run ignited the Black Hawks as they blanked Selinsgrove, 5-0, in the Class 5A final. Geddes drove in two and scored twice.
In a 4-2 win over Red Land in the 2021 final, Geddes tagged a two-run triple and earned a save on the mound.
“Cody has been an unbelievable clutch player all season long and in his high school career,” said BP coach Patrick Zehnder.
This spring, Geddes led the Black Hawks in hitting with a .425 batting average, on-base percentage (.483) and slugging percentage (.738) thanks to nine doubles, two triples and four homers. He was tied for first in runs scored with 25 and No. 2 on the team in RBI with 21.
A two-year starter at third base, Geddes was 2-0 as a short reliever with one save, a 1.44 ERA and 11 strikeouts.
He will continue his career at Penn State Greater Allegheny. He hopes to eventually get a professional break as his uncle (Craig White) did when he was drafted out of Slippery Rock by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1989.
“That’s the goal,” Geddes said. “I want to play the game for as long as I can and (Penn State) gives me the best opportunity with their coaches and program.”