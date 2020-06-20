Megan McConnell sees things on a basketball court most players do not. That vision signaled success for Chartiers Valley.
In four years as a starter, the 5-7 point guard guided the Colts to four section banners, three WPIAL titles and one cherished PIAA championship. It could have been two state titles but the coronavirus pandemic canceled further action in the PIAA tournament. The Colts were three games away from reaching the Class 5A finals at the Giant Center in Hershey.
“Megan reminds me a lot of T.J.” said CV head coach Tim McConnell of his son, an NBA point guard for the Indiana Pacers. “Just the look in her eye this year when we got into the playoffs. That is why I’m disappointed it ended. She had this look like ‘don’t worry dad, we are not going to lose’ She just was really focused.
It’s that guidance McConnell will miss “most” when his daughter matriculates to Duquesne University in August.
“It’s not like she scored a lot of points. She got everyone in position and where they needed to be to successful. She has great leadership skills”
McConnell led the Colts on many levels and to new heights.
She scored 1,521 career points and earned All-State acclaim four years in a row. Additionally, she was All-WPIAL and all-section.
In leading the Colts to a 30-0 state championship season in 2019, McConnell managed 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
This season, McConnell averaged 14.2 points and 4 rebounds per game. She led the Colts in assists with 4.6 and steals with 2.7 a game. Additionally, she converted 60 percent of her two-point field goals (101-for-167) and 36 percent of her long-range shots (32-for-89).
“Megan ran the team to perfection. The perfect point guard for the talent we had,” said Coach McConnell, who was a standout point guard himself at Seton LaSalle and Waynesburg University.
McConnell downplays her playmaking abilities and her leadership acumen. She credits her father and her teammates.
“They have gotten me where I am. It’s easy when you have a good coach and players around me that put in the work. Having the players around me where I can give them the ball, or I can get them open so they can knock down the easy shots, and having a coach like my dad, who is the best around, are the reasons why I have been successful.
“All five of us played well together. I think that helped make our team so good and my dad helped us become the players that we are.”
Though the Colts did not win two state titles in a row, they are considered one of the best teams ever in the WPIAL. They proved that on March 11 when they defeated Hollidaysburg, 55-38, at Greensburg Salem. The PIAA second-round playoff win broke the WPIAL record for consecutive victories. The Colts had won 57 games in a row when their season was suspended.
McConnell tossed in 16 points and buried two key 3-point field goals in the triumph while also displaying rare defensive and playmaking skills.
“Winning a state title will also be the highlight in my career and it was really disappointing to know that we were three games away from repeating. We could have had two state titles,” McConnell sighed.
“I am really happy though with the way my career ended – breaking the record and my career at CV,” she continued. “Not a lot of people can say they have three WPIAL titles and one state title. I’m happy with the way it ended but I wish we could have finished.”
McConnell, however, has moved on and is now preparing for a big finish at Duquesne. Because summer workouts at the university have been canceled, she’s lifting, running and practicing outside on her own.
“It’s really hard not being able to get into a gym. I keep a ball in my hand and get out every day doing ball handling,” she said. “I’m making the best of it. My work ethic is really good. I’m pretty self-motivated,” she added. “I always have that goal that I want to be the best and I want to be the player that my teammates can count on and trust.”
McConnell added she wanted to have a college career like T.J. He played at Duquesne before transferring and excelling at Arizona. As an education major, however, she could end up like her father.
“I don’t think that (going pro) is her aspiration,” the elder McConnell said. “She’s going into a major to be a teacher and coach some day.”
Coaching does run in the family. McConnell’s uncle, Tom, heads up the women’s team at IUP. Her aunts, Suzie and Kathy, both coached at the collegiate and scholastic level. Kathy currently is the head coach at Trinity High School.
Will McConnell become her father?
“Well,” he said with a hearty laugh.
McConnell, herself, might not have her eye on that prize but she assuredly possesses her father’s passion for the game.
“The game in general is really fun. I have loved it since I was a kid. I have met life-long friends and made memories that I will keep forever. I’m sure I will have my kids involved in it, too, because it runs in the family. But my love for the game has not changed.”