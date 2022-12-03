HOUSTON -- The number for Tyler Berish was four.
The 152-pound senior from Bethlehem-Center needed four victories in the Chartiers-Houston Invitational to reach 100 for his career.
When he finally had the opportunity in the last bout of this tournament, he didn't let the chance escape him.
While putting on the final touches of a 5-1 decision over Chris Cibrone of Peters Township, his fans were waiting matside with a sign commemorating Berish's accomplishment.
"I was counting it down," Berish said. "Since last season, I was thinking I'd probably get four matches at Chartiers-Houston for 100 wins."
Berish had never wrestled Cibrone before but he knew a little bit about him.
"Cibrone is a good opponent," said Berish. "But he knows how to keep a match close and gives himself a shot to win."
Berish lost to Kelin Laffey of Pine Richland in last year's finals.
Win No. 97 came by pinning Tamerlon Kapitonov of Chartiers Valley in 4:51. Win No. 98 was a 3-1 decision over Mac Miller of PIne Richland and win No. 99 came over Kyle Cousins of General McClane by fall in 5:49.
He knows how to celebrate a championship.
"I'm going to get something to eat after cutting all this weight," he said.
Junior Chris Vargo of Bentworth captured his second straight championship by making quick work of John Radnor of Peters Township, pinning him in 1:15 and winning the 127-pound title.
"This can be a pretty tough tournamennt in some weights," said Vargo. "I just go out there and do what I do."
Vargo said he had a busy summer.
"I wrestled matches non stop," said Vargo. "State finals are in my future and there is salt in the wound."
Vargo was extremeley disappointed finishing fifth at 126 in last year's state Class 2A tournament.
"I should have been top 2 or on the top," Vargo said. "Those two losses have provided me with motivation."
Sophomore Luke Dunlap of South Fayette also won his second title by edging Rook Smith 2-1 in the 145-pound final. Dunlap rode Smith the third period.
"This one was more satisfying," said Dunlap. "I had to fight harder for this one. I used my skills more, top and bottom."
Jordan Williams and Jessie Orbin each had a chance to snap a six-year drought of Chartiers-Houston wrestlers wining a title in this tournament.
Williams lost a 1-0 decision in the 114-pound finals to Logan Davis of Oak Glenn and Orbin dropped a 5-3 decision to Braeden Welsh of Fort Cherry in the 172-pound finals.
Burgettstown's Parker Sentipal decisioned Brady Joling of Chartiers Valley, 1-0, in the 121-pound finals.
Butler won the team tournament with 180.5 points. Burgettstown was second with 169.5 points followed by General McClane (155), Pine-Richland (148) and Bentworth (133.5).
