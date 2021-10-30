After beating Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport this month, Belle Vernon got its reward: a top seed and first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
Games begin Friday.
Other top seeds included Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A, Moon in Class 5A, Central Valley in Class 3A, Steel Valley in Class 2A and Clairton in Class A.
Five championship games will be played at Heinz Field from Nov. 26-27. The Class 6A final is a week earlier, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at Norwin.
Here are the early-round games:
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Canon-McMillan-North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.
Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Woodland Hills-Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional-Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel-Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Peters Township-North Hills winner at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.
Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.
Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.
Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
New Castle-Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.
Plum-Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson-Indiana winner
Laurel Highlands-Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)
Montour-Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Friday’s games
East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.
Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.
South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.
Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
East Allegheny-Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Ambridge-Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.
South Allegheny-Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.
Burrell-Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.
New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.
Western Beaver (7-2) at Beaver Falls (6-3), 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy (4-5) at Sto-Rox (10-0), 7 p.m.
Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.
McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.
Neshannock (7-3) at Serra Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.
Mapletown (6-4) at Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.
Monessen (4-6) at Cornell (7-2), 7 p.m.
California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.
Burgetttown (5-4) at Bishop Canevin (9-1), 7 p.m.
Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
OLSH-Greensburg Central Catholic winner vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.
Springdale-West Greene winner vs. Mapletown-Rochester winner
Monessen-Cornell winner vs. California-Leechburg winner
Burgetttown-Bishop Canevin winner vs. Shenango-Carmichaels winner