Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock led the Leopards to a top seed in Class 4A for the WPIAL football playoffs.

After beating Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport this month, Belle Vernon got its reward: a top seed and first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

Games begin Friday.

Other top seeds included Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A, Moon in Class 5A, Central Valley in Class 3A, Steel Valley in Class 2A and Clairton in Class A.

Five championship games will be played at Heinz Field from Nov. 26-27. The Class 6A final is a week earlier, at 7 p.m., Saturday,  Nov. 20 at Norwin.

Here are the early-round games:

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Canon-McMillan-North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.

Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Woodland Hills-Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional-Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel-Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Peters Township-North Hills winner at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.

Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.

Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.

Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

New Castle-Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.

Plum-Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson-Indiana winner

Laurel Highlands-Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)

Montour-Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s games

East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.

Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.

Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

East Allegheny-Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Ambridge-Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny-Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.

Burrell-Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.

New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.

Western Beaver (7-2) at Beaver Falls (6-3), 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (4-5) at Sto-Rox (10-0), 7 p.m.

Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.

McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.

Neshannock (7-3) at Serra Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.

Mapletown (6-4) at Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.

Monessen (4-6) at Cornell (7-2), 7 p.m.

California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.

Burgetttown (5-4) at Bishop Canevin (9-1), 7 p.m.

Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

OLSH-Greensburg Central Catholic winner vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.

Springdale-West Greene winner vs. Mapletown-Rochester winner

Monessen-Cornell winner vs. California-Leechburg winner

Burgetttown-Bishop Canevin winner vs. Shenango-Carmichaels winner

