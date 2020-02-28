The University of Pittsburgh’s Joe C. Trees Pool is Ian Shahan’s playground. For the Belle Vernon junior made another big splash there during the WPIAL Class AA swimming championships.
After shattering his own record to win his second straight 100-yard butterfly title Thursday, Shahan came back the on Day 2 of the competition Friday to win the 100-yard freestyle event in dramatic fashion.
Not only did he set another WPIAL standard, he came from behind to do it. Shahan overtook his friendly foe in the second half of the race and edged Conner McBeth of Neshannock for the gold medal.
Shahan won his second straight free title in 44.68. McBeth finished in 45.08.
Both swimmers went under the previous record of 45.48 set by Shahan last year.
Of the “epic” race Shahan said, “Conner really drove me to my best time but it’s really great to race with him. It’s good to have that good, friendly competition. That’s really one of the best things about the sport. You can’t really find that anywhere else.”
One can’t find swimmers the caliber of Shahan and McBeth.
McBeth won the 100 free before Shahan decided to change from being a WPIAL champion in the backstroke as a freshman. McBeth also was the 50 free champion, going a 20.80 in the competition’s first day.
McBeth used that speed to take the lead over his rival but Shahan stuck to his strategy then put the hammer down.
“Coming out of the first 50 I wanted to be zero, one breath going into the turn. So I held that strong, worked my under-waters and made the most of it,” Shahan said of his game plan.
“Coming out of the first turn, I was on the side that wasn’t looking at him but when I saw him, I said I got to pick it up a little bit more. Try to kick it into gear.”
Shahan will kick into high gear March 11-14 when he attempts to defend his state titles in both the fly and free. Because of his showing at WPIALs, Shahan says he is confident about the PIAA Championships.
“This is a good staging ground for going on to states,” he said. “Looking at it now, I got a good seed time. I am well below where I wanted to be.
“I wanted to either be right on my time from states last year or faster. So this is a good sign for good things to come.”
Of a possible double-repeat he answered, “That’s the plan.”
Things went as planned for BV’s 400 freeyule relay, anchored by Shahan. The team, which also featured Garrett Ursiny, Cody Danto and Sam West, took third (3:19.65) behind champion Indiana and runner-up Northgate. Those finishes enabled Indiana to claim the AA team title over the Flames, 236-213. The Leopards placed sixth in the team standings.
Elizabeth Forward won the girls title with 265 points. Mt. Pleasant was the runner-up with a 194 score.
Two other area swimmers reached the podium on Day 2 of the competition.
While Andrew Noll of Ringgold secured sixth place in the 100 backstroke with a 55.70 time, and Delaney Patterson of Belle Vernon was sixth in the breaststroke with a 1:08.76 time.
Others to pick up points for their respective teams were: Patrick Bryant from Trinity with 10th in the 100 free and Danto with 13th in the 500 free. Ringgold’s Andrea Kassa and Paige Doleno placed 13th in the 500 free and tied for 16th in the breaststroke respectively.
Duncan doubles
All that glitters was not gold but rather silver for Abbie Duncan on Day 2 of competition in the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships held at Trees Pool.
The South Fayette senior secured a pair of second places in her individual races and guided her 400-yard freestyle relay team of Allie Whalen, Carolyn Forelock and Hailey Poe to a ninth-place showing.
In finishing runner-up in the 100 freestyle, Duncan set a school record with her time of 51.51.
Olivia Livingston won her fourth 100 free title in 50.15. The Gateway senior and Louisville recruit was also a four-time winner in the 50 free.
Duncan also finished second in the 100 backstroke. The Ohio University recruit finished in 54.77, a half second off the winning pace set by North Allegheny’s Tori Buerger.
Buerger helped the Tigers run away with the team title, setting a WPIAL record with 12 straight. The Tigers totaled 422 points. Mt. Lebanon was runner-up with a score of 242. The South Fayette girls finished 12th in the team standings.
North Allegheny also won the boys team title. Seneca Valley was runner-up.
Mele third
Abby Mele took the bronze in 100 breaststroke. The Canon-McMillan senior and Duquesne University recruit posted a 1:04.90 time, 1.8 off the winning pace set by Butler’s Laura Goettler.