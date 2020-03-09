Joe Salvino knows what it takes to win in a state basketball title.
A two-time state champion during his 34-year coaching career at Monessen taught the Belle Vernon boys basketball coach just how hard of a road it truly can be.
“(Our players) aren’t used to being this far into states,” Salvino said. “It’s a different challenge. They are learning what it takes just to get to this point.”
A win tonight over District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic in a PIAA Class 4A second-round game would achieve something that Belle Vernon has never done – win two state playoff games in the same season.
The only other time Belle Vernon (20-7) advanced to the state quarterfinals was in 1978, when it received a first-round bye after winning the WPIAL Class 3A championship. The Leopards won their PIAA opener – in the second round – before losing to Erie Cathedral Prep in the quarterfinals.
In its six previous appearances in the PIAA playoffs, Belle Vernon has been one and done three times and has also bowed out three times after winning its first game.
A fast start and frantic finish to defeat District 9 champion Clearfield, 65-60, in the first round last Friday gave Belle Vernon another shot at getting the elusive second state victory. The win over Clearfield ended a drought dating back to 1981 for the Leopards without a state tournament win.
“We started off real well because we were shooting well,” Salvino, in his second season with Belle Vernon, said. “The ball then stopped going in the hole and we started to not play defense. If we do that, then that’s a problem because our defense leads to most of our offense.”
Now that they have state tournament experience, Salvino is hopeful the Leopards can learn from that against Lancaster Catholic (24-3). Opening tip at Altoona High School is 5:30 p.m.
The only Leopards player that had any state tournament experience prior to this season was Devin Whitlock, who led Monessen to the PIAA Class A semifinals last year before transferring to Belle Vernon. Whitlock led by example with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds in Belle Vernon’s first-round win.
Salvino knows it will take more than the sophomore point guard to reach the quarterfinals.
“It’s always nice to have someone on the floor that realizes what it takes to get to the next game,” Salvino said of Whitlock. “But Devin is only a sophomore. He took the responsibility and did whatever had to be done. The other players have learned it takes extra effort right now.”
It will take a little extra from everybody against Lancaster Catholic, which is in its 20th PIAA tournament in program history. The Crusaders held off Ringgold in the first round, 59-56.
Lancaster Catholic has used its size – starters that include 6-7 center David Kamwanga and 6-5, 280-pound forward Trey Wells – to limit opponents to 47 points per game.
“They have height,” Salvino said, “but it’s not just height. Some of their bigs are thick and strong. That’s something we’re going to have to deal with. They also have some good outside shooters.”
In his 36th season, Salvino said he enjoys scouting other opponents, especially on the quick turnaround that the state tournament presents.
“As a coach, I don’t think you ever stop trying to get prepared, especially if you still enjoy the game,” Salvino said. “If you do (stop), it’s time to retire. I still enjoy watching the tape and getting to practice to prepare.
“I also see that if we spread them out, they will have a challenge, too,” he said.