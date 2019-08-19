During her four-year basketball career at Bucknell University, Belle Vernon High School graduate Kaitlyn Slagus established herself throughout the record book.
Stuffing stat sheets, her all-time rankings in Bucknell’s history only tell part of her story as a leader on and off the court.
Vital to two NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament appearances and two Patriot League championships, she was the conference tournament most valuable player last season.
A three-time All-Patriot League selection, Slagus is the program’s all-time leader rebounds (949), second in blocked shots (150), sixth in three-pointers (134). Her 1,487 points and 530 field goals are good for seventh in Bucknell history.
It appeared a terrific career may have reached an end in a three-point loss to Florida State in the opening round of last season’s tournament, however, Slagus recently found out that won’t be the case.
Awarded a Victory Scholarship from the Sports Changes Life Foundation, Slagus will have the chance to attend Carlow Institute in Ireland. She will be able to play overseas for IT Carlow BC, which competes in Ireland’s Women’s Super League while pursuing her graduate degree.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Slagus said. “I am super excited to continue my career and education.”
The school is about an hour outside of Dublin.
She will also work in the community with young people gaining valuable life experiences that will help them develop on a personal and professional level.
However, Slagus thought about calling it a career for basketball, not knowing if she wanted to play overseas.
“I was all over the place with what I wanted to do and talked to my family,” she said. “My body was beat up, but ultimately, I wasn’t ready to give up basketball just yet.
It helped that our family went to Ireland on vacation two years ago which made me feel comfortable with it.”
Slagus plans to write blogs throughout the year to be posted on the Sports Changes Life website.
“I am truly blessed,” she said.