ALTOONA – It was shame somebody had to lose.
Belle Vernon gave everything it had, and even with four key players having fouled out, the Leopards battled Lancaster Catholic through four overtimes before falling 84-82 in a PIAA Class 4A second-round playoff game Tuesday night.
Belle Vernon's Jared Hartman scored 26 points, including several key baskets in the overtime periods, before he was called for his fifth foul in the fourth overtime.
Devin Atkinson scored a game-high 26 points, including two clutch, game-winning free throws with 2.6 seconds left. David Kamwanga had 19 points for the Crusaders (25-3).
The Leopards (20-8) had one final chance following Atkinson's foul shots but missed a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer.
"I am very proud of my kids," Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino said. "They exceeded expectations all year long. We played in the WPIAL championship game and got to the second round of the state tournament."
Belle Vernon had a three-point lead as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter but Ross Conway hit a game-tying three with two seconds left to send the game into its first overtime at 52-52.
Both teams scored seven points in the first extra frame, and both scored 11 in the second overtime, leaving the scored deadlocked at 68-68.
The outcome remained undecided after the third overtime in which both teams scored eight points.
Mitch Pohlot, Devin Whitlock and Thomas Hepple also fouled out for Belle Vernon.
Hartman, who also had seven rebounds, survived until the last OT before being relegated to the bench.
Jake Haney followed Hartman in scoring for Belle Vernon with 15 points. Whitlock and Heppel each finished with 14. Whitlock also had 10 assists, three steals and five rebounds.
"Every one of my kids played well tonight," Salvino said.
Calan Titus scored 16 points for Lancaster Catholic and Nevin Roman contributed 10 points.