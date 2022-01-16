Leonaj Thomas scored 12 points as Monessen beat Beth-Center 63-45 in a nonsection game.
Lorenzo Gardner and Jaisean Blackman each tossed in 11 points each for Monessen (7-4)
Ruben Miller scored a game-high 17 points for Beth-Center (2-7) while Colby Kuhns added 12 points.
Girls
Albert Gallatin 49, Ringgold 32: Mya Glisan scored 16 points to lead Albert Gallatin to a 49-32 Class 5A, Section 2 win over Ringgold (5-7, 2-3). Kirra Gerard scored 14 points to lead Ringgold.
Albert Gallatin moved to 2-2 in the conference and 7-3 overall.
Kirra Gerard scored 14 points to lead Ringgold (5-7, 2-3).
Monessen 59, Beth-Center 9: Mercedes Majors scored 19 points as Monessen (8-3, 3-1) defeated Beth-Center 59-9 in a nonsection contest.
Kinsey Wilson added 18 points for Monessen (8-3). Beth-Center fell to 1-9.
West Greene 61, Eden Christian 50: Anna Durbin scored 28 points to lead West Greene to a 61-50 nonsection victory over Eden Christian.
Kasie Meek added 17 points and Brooke Barner contributed 10 points for West Greene (10-3), which trailed 34-28 at halftime before holding Eden Christian (6-5) to just 16 second-half points.
Emilia Johnson paced Eden Christian with 15 points while Violet Johnson added 10 points.