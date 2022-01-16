monessen

Monessen’s Dante DeFelices (14) and Jack Sacco (22) defend Colby Kuhns (3) of Beth-Center Saturday afternoon. The Greyhounds won their fourth game in a row, defeating the Bulldogs, 63-45.

Leonaj Thomas scored 12 points as Monessen beat Beth-Center 63-45 in a nonsection game.

Lorenzo Gardner and Jaisean Blackman each tossed in 11 points each for Monessen (7-4)

Ruben Miller scored a game-high 17 points for Beth-Center (2-7) while Colby Kuhns added 12 points.

Girls

Albert Gallatin 49, Ringgold 32: Mya Glisan scored 16 points to lead Albert Gallatin to a 49-32 Class 5A, Section 2 win over Ringgold (5-7, 2-3). Kirra Gerard scored 14 points to lead Ringgold.

Albert Gallatin moved to 2-2 in the conference and 7-3 overall.

Kirra Gerard scored 14 points to lead Ringgold (5-7, 2-3).

Monessen 59, Beth-Center 9: Mercedes Majors scored 19 points as Monessen (8-3, 3-1) defeated Beth-Center 59-9 in a nonsection contest.

Kinsey Wilson added 18 points for Monessen (8-3). Beth-Center fell to 1-9.

West Greene 61, Eden Christian 50: Anna Durbin scored 28 points to lead West Greene to a 61-50 nonsection victory over Eden Christian.

Kasie Meek added 17 points and Brooke Barner contributed 10 points for West Greene (10-3), which trailed 34-28 at halftime before holding Eden Christian (6-5) to just 16 second-half points.

Emilia Johnson paced Eden Christian with 15 points while Violet Johnson added 10 points.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In