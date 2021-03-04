Hanna Brownlee hit two crucial free throws in the final seconds to seal Avella’s 61-58 overtime victory against St. Joseph in a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game.
The win moves Avella to 10-9 and secures a date with top-seed Rochester Monday.
Avella was down by seven with two minutes left and down five with 45 seconds remaining in regulation. But a three by Katie Dryer brought Avella to within one, 53-52. Avella pressed and Dryer stole the ball and was fouled. She sank one of two to tie the game at 53-53.
In the overtime, Jaylene Mundorf hit one of two free throws to put Avella up one, 59-58. Brownlee sank two free throws to ice the game.
Dryer and Mundorf each had double-doubles. Dryer had 24 points and 18 rebounds and Mundorf had career highs in points with 19 and rebound with 12. Brownlee contributed 11 points and helped Avella make 10 of 15 from the free throw line.
Trinity Lockwood-Morris led St. Joseph (6-13) with 24 points, thanks in part to 5 three-point field goals. Julie Spinelli had 14 points and Ally Swierezewski schipped in with 13 points.
Union 39, Monessen 24: Elise Booker scored 14 points and Union’s defense smothered Monessen in a 39-24 victory in a WPIAL Class A playoff game.
Monessen ends the season with a 9-12 record.
Union (10-10) held Monessen below double figures in each quarter.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen with 8 points.
Boys results
Beaver Falls 61, Charleroi 47: A balanced scoring attack gave Beaver Falls a 61-47 victory over Charleroi in a WPIAL Class AA playoff game.
Michael Conley Jr., was the lone scorer in double figures for Beaver Falls (10-10), which had most of its players scoring 8 or 9 points.
Will Wagner scored a game-high 21 points and Zach Usher tossed in 19 points.