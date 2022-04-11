High school baseball
Undefeated Charleroi won another close one, defeating Waynesburg 10-7 in a Class 3A Section 4 game Monday afternoon.
The win has Charleroi at 3-0 in the section and 5-0 overall. The Cougars have won all five games by three runs or fewer.
Charleroi used a pair of four-run innings to forge an 8-4 lead over Waynesburg (1-2, 1-3) and added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Ben Shields, Tyler O’Neil and Joe Campbell each doubled for Charleroi and Nico Rongaus had two hits and three RBI.
Winning pitcher Kaden Woods went 6 1/3 innings.
Lincoln Pack, Matthew Ankrom and Derek Turcheck all doubled for Waynesburg.
- Beau Bigam threw a complete game and Connellsville did all of its scoring in two innings to defeat Trinity 5-2 in a Class 5A Section 4 game at Ross Memorial Park.
Connellsville (1-2, 2-3) scored three times in the third inning and twice in the fourth. The Falcons made the most of only six hits, all singles.
Trinity (0-3, 0-4) scored single runs in the third and seventh innings. Aidan Metts tripled and scored in the seventh. Metts was 2-for-3 and scored both Trinity runs.
Bigam allowed five hits and one walk. He struck out seven.
High school softball
Alyssa Rager smacked a pair of three-run home runs to help Trinity defeat Chartiers Valley 11-4 in a Class 5A game in Section 4 on Monday.
Hanna Suhoski and Addison Agnew each hit a double for the Hillers (3-0, 7-1). Taylor Dunn picked up the win.
Gianna Welsh hit a two-run home run for Chartiers Valley (2-2, 5-2). Rylee Maga and Callie Prosperi each added a double. Zoey Magnan struck out seven but took the loss.
- Brianna Hunt twirled a two-hitter and struck out 12 as Laurel Highlands edged Ringgold 2-1 Monday in Class 4A Section 2.
LH (1-2, 1-3) scored two early runs and then had to a hold off a late Ringgold rally. The Rams (1-2, 2-3) scored on a steal of home by Karlie Russell in the sixth. In the seventh, Ringgold’s Hailey Robertson led off with a double by she was stranded at third base.
Losing pitcher Danie Vecchio struck out 10 and threw a seven-hitter.
College golf
Colin Robinson shot a one-over 73 to earn medalist honors and lead the Washington & Jefferson men’s golf team to the team title at the annual Peter C. Rossin Memorial Invitational. The teams battled through wet and cold conditions throughout Monday at Southpointe Golf Club.
W&J finished with a team total of 325 to take the team title over Presidents’ Athletic Conference rival Westminster (335) by 10 strokes. Clarion and Penn State Altoona tied for third place at 341. Thiel, Saint Vincent, Grove City, Waynesburg, Kent State Tusarawas, Geneva and Bethany placed fourth through 11 in the team standings.
W&J’s Matthew Lacek and Dawson Thornton joined Robinson in the top 10.
W&J freshman Christina McGinnis earned her first collegiate medalist honor by winning the women’s tournament.
The Presidents secured the team title with a 397 score. McGinnis won by six strokes after registering a 91. Her teammate, senior Alexandra Wagner, was the runner-up with a 97 in her final home event of her collegiate career.
Girls lacrosse
Shady Side Academy defeated Peters Township 18-8 Monday night.
Karson Martin led PT with two goals and three assists. Emma Kail and Elena Neupaver also contributed two goals for the Indians.