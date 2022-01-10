C-H wrestlers win
Two pins, two forfeits and a major decision loomed large in the end as Chartiers-Houston edged Washington 31-24 Monday night in a Class 2A wrestling match.
The Bucs received falls from Brady Schuetz (145) and Jessie Orbin (160) that staked C-H to an early 22-9 lead.
Wash High rallied as Mike Ewing (189) and heavyweight Cameron Carter-Green each had pins, as did Nick Blanchette at 152, but the Prexies’ two forfeits were costly.
Zach Hoffman (138) had a major decision victory for the Bucs.
WVU hires Harrell as offensive coordinator
West Virginia has hired Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to try to bolster a unit that ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 in 2021.
The Mountaineers are hoping the addition of Harrell can give them a spark after going 17-18 in coach Neal Brown’s first three seasons.
“Since the end of the season, I have spent time reflecting on the program, and take responsibility, knowing we have to be better offensively,” Brown said in a statement.
Harrell, 36, spent the past three seasons in the same role at Southern Cal, which hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma as its head coach in late November. The Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing this season at 298 yards per game and were 24th nationally in total offense at 444 yards per game.
Harrell also spent three seasons as offensive coordinator at North Texas. Before that he spent two seasons as a Washington State assistant under Mike Leach, his coach while he played at Texas Tech. Harrell runs a version of Leach’s Air Raid offense.
Harrell will replace Gerad Parker, who will become co-offensive coordinator while retaining his position as wide receivers coach.
In football
Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86.
Maynard was the main target for Namath with the New York Jets, though a leg injury made him less effective in the team’s stunning upset of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. That game established the credibility of the newer league, but Maynard had proven himself long before that.
In the NBA
The Denver Nuggets finalized a deal with Detroit on Monday that will send big man Bol Bol to the Pistons.
In exchange, the Nuggets received guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn.
In tennis
Novak Djokovic returned to the tennis court Monday for training, having won a legal battle to stay in Australia to play in the Australian Open after his exemption from strict coronavirus vaccine rules was questioned. But the government is still threatening to cancel his visa and deport him.
The unvaccinated tennis star was released after being confined to an immigration hotel for four nights.
Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was pulled after his arrival last week because officials said he didn’t qualify for an exemption to a rule that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated. Djokovic’s lawyers say that since he recently recovered from COVID-19, he didn’t need to be inoculated.
The judge ruled the No. 1 player had not been given enough time to speak to his lawyers before the decision was made and ordered the government to release him from the Melbourne quarantine hotel where he was held.