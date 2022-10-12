Girls soccer
Chartiers-Houston scored a goal in each half and goalkeeper Grace McAvoy stopped 10 shots as the Bucs blanked host Bentworth 2-0 in Class A Section 2 Wednesday night.
The win clinches the section title for the Bucs, who finish 11-1 in league play and are 14-2 overall. It’s Chartiers-Houston’s first section championship in 18 years.
Freshman Amelia Brose gave the Bucs the only goal they would need when she scored on a corner kick in the first half. Senior Lexi Durkacs made it 2-0 with a goal in the second half.
- Sophomore Lydia Henderson took a cross from teammate Haleigh Maxwell and put a shot into the net for the match’s only goal as McGuffey blanked visiting West Mifflin 1-0 in Class 2A Section 4.
The win gives McGuffey a 3-7 record in section and 6-9 mark overall.
McGuffey used two goalkeepers, McKenzie King and Jacklyn Maxwell, in recording the shutout.
Wild Things trade Brannen to Florence
The Washington Wild Things have traded outfielder Cole Brannen to the Florence Y’alls as the player to be named in an Aug. 15 trade that sent outfielder Anthony Brocato to Washington.
Brannen was a 2022 Frontier League All-Star in his first season with the Wild Things. A former second-round pick of the Boston Red Sox (2017), Brannen had his best season as a professional at the plate, batting .282 with four doubles, four triples, one home run and 33 stolen bases.
Brocato played in 12 games for the Wild Things in the regular season and appeared in both playoff games. He hit four doubles, two home runs and drove in 11.
In auto racing
Alex Bowman said Wednesday he will miss the next three NASCAR races with a concussion he suffered last month in a crash in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car.
Bowman will miss this weekend at Las Vegas, then sit out at Homestead and Martinsville. He won at Las Vegas in the spring.
Women’s soccer
Katie Brown scored her first collegiate hat trick as Washington & Jefferson routed visiting Penn State Beaver, 11-0, Wednesday.
In the NFL
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.
Police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.