PIAA football
Ronald Burnett scored three touchdowns as Steelton-Highspire defeated Union of the WPIAl 22-8 Thursday in the PIAA Class A championship game at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
It is Steelton-Highspire’s second state title in three years and its fourth overall.
The Steamrollers’ defense had two interceptions – one in the end zone – and four sacks. Burnette rushed for 126 yards and Jaeion Perry had a game-high seven receptions for 120 yards and an interception.
Aliquippa had its 25-game winning streak end with a 41-18 loss to Bishop McDevitt in the Class 4A championship game.
Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders threw five touchdown passes and connected with TaShawn Russell for four of them, leading the offense for the Crusaders.
Waynesburg women lose to UPG
Sidney McCully scored 16 points, Kayla Hoehler had 14 and Pitt-Greensburg kept the Waynesburg University women’s basketball team winless with a 59-42 victory Thursday at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
Waynesburg (0-8) suffered from cold shooting. The Yellow Jackets shot only 17.5 percent for the game and made just six of 39 field-goal attempts in the first half, when they fell behind 30-18.
Avery Robinson scored 15 points for Waynesburg and Marley Wolf had 10.
Pitt-Greensburg has a 3-6 record.
In baseball
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor league deal on Thursday and invited him to spring training.
The 33-year-old was released by the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason.
Heyward, who was injured at times last season, put up the worst offensive numbers of his career, batting .204 and with 10 RBIs and one home run in 137 plate appearances.
- Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $17.5 million, two-year contract on Thursday.
The 36-year-old went 4-1 with two saves and a 3.05 ERA for the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. In his career, he is 9-16 with a 3.84 ERA in 269 relief appearances for six teams, winning the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.
