Wild Things add pitchers
With less than a month remaining before the start of spring training, the Wild Things have added two pitchers, including one who last summer was pitching at the Class AA and Class AAA levels.
The Wild Things announced they have signed lefthanded pitcher Andrew Mitchell and righthander Anthony Boix.
Mitchell, a New Orleans native, spent five years in the New York Mets’ farm system after being drafted in the 14th round in 2018. Mitchell played colleg baseball at Auburn.
In each of the past two seasons, Mitchell, a relief pitcher, split the summer between Class AA Binghamton and Class AAA Syracuse. In those two seasons Mitchell appeared in 15 games at Triple-A and 30 in Double-A.
“Andrew had many different options. He was getting a lot of calls from other independent clubs so we are very happy that he chose the Wild Things,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “He’s excited to come help us compete for another division title while working towards another affiliated opportunity. That was the big reason why he chose us. He and his agent both knew of our outstanding reputation of getting players signed. He’ll provide us with another veteran lefty in the bullpen with high-level, big game experience.”
Boix played last summer for Mahoning Valley in the MLB Draft League. He appeared in nine games and had two saves in 13.1 innings and posted 15 strikeouts.
Boix played collegiately at Barry University in Florida.
High school baseball
Andrew Kocan belted two home runs and Austyn Winkleblech took a shutout into the seventh inning as Class 6A Section 2 co-leader Canon-McMillan defeated host Norwin 8-1 on Thursday.
Canon-McMillan (5-1, 7-2) shares the section lead with Hempfield. The Big Macs and Spartans will begin a three-game series Monday at Wild Things Park.
Kocan gave Canon-McMillan a 1-0 lead with a solo home rin the second inning. His second round-tripper, a three-run shot, came in the fifth inning and pushed the Big Macs’ advantage to 5-0.
Winkleblech came within one out of a shutout. He scattered eight hits, did not walk a batter and struck out four. He also hit a double.
Luca Dantry also contributed a double for the Big Macs.
High school softball
Bentworth moved to within a half-game of first place in Class 2A Section 3 with an 11-1 win in five innings over Beth-Center.
Bentworth is 4-1 in section and 4-3 overall. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart leads the section at 4-0.
The Bearcats had a 5-1 lead over Beth-Center (0-5, 0-10) before endign the game with a six-run fifth inning.
Sydney DiNardo drove in three runs for Bentworth, winning pitcher Nora Lindley tripled and drove in a pair and Willow Eckels doubled.
Lindley tossed a two-hitter and struck out five.
Isabella Lloyd’s double was one of the two hits by the Bulldogs.
n Meadow Ferri tossed a four-inning no-hitter, Ella Richey drove in five runs and Chartiers-Houston blanked Mapletown 15-0 in Class A Section 2.
Ferri walked one, struck out six and also hit a double as the Bucs improved to 4-1 in section and 5-4 overall.
Richey went 2-for-3 with a home runs and triple. Seanna Riggle homered and doubled, and Lauren Rush added a double.
Girls lacrosse
Peters Township puleld out a wild 15-14 win Thursday over Sewickley Academy.
Emma Kail led the way for the Indians by scoring seven goals and assisting on another. Lani Faloon contibuted four goals, Grace Kail had two tallies and three assists and Ava Maloni had a pair of goals.
Sewckley Academy’s Libby Eanmarino scored five goals.
In the NFL
The Cleveland Browns ended their stadium naming rights partnership with FirstEnergy Corp. after 10 years, and will return to their lakefront stadium being called Cleveland Browns Stadium.
The sides announced the mutual agreement Thursday. Terms and conditions were not disclosed.
The original deal with FirstEnergy was worth $107 million and ran through the 2028 season, when the Browns’ lease with the city of Cleveland expires.
FirstEnergy’s partnership with the NFL franchise came under scrutiny after the utility company admitted to paying bribes to Ohio lawmakers. There had been a push by some city and state officials for the Browns to sever ties.
The Browns plan to re-open bidding for their stadium’s name.
n Dan Snyder has a deal in place to sell the NFL’s Washington Commanders for the biggest price paid for a North American professional sports team.
A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the team for a record $6.05 billion, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The people confirmed the deal was a fully financed, nonexclusive agreement that was not yet signed. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized.
Another person told The AP a deal hasn’t been sent to the NFL for approval yet. The league declined to comment.
In boxing
American and British boxing officials are among the leaders of a breakaway group launched Thursday with the aim of saving boxing’s place at the Olympics.
The new federation, to be called World Boxing, is a rival to the 77-year-old International Boxing Association, which has been suspended from organizing the sport at the Olympics amid longstanding concerns about fair judging and the IBA’s ties to Russia.
A standoff between the IBA and the International Olympic Committee meant boxing was left off the initial program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Boxing is part of next year’s Paris Olympics, but it will be organized by the IOC.
In the NHL
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons.
General manager Kyle Davidson said the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29. He is eligible for free agency after agreeing to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension in July 2014.
n The Colorado Avalanche will have to try to defend their Stanley Cup championship without captain Gabriel Landeskog.
Landeskog will not take part in the playoffs because of a knee injury that caused him to miss the entire regular season.
n Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots and the United States shut out Germany 3-0 in the women’s world hockey championship quarterfinals.
In tennis
The women’s professional tennis tour will bring its events back to China later this year, announcing on Thursday the end of a boycott instituted in late 2021 over concerns about the safety of former player Peng Shuai after she accused a high-ranking government official there of sexual assault.
WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in an interview with The Associated Press that while what he sought was never delivered – a chance for someone from the tour to meet with Peng, along with a full and transparent investigation into the Grand Slam doubles champion’s accusations – the decision was made, with input from player and tournament representatives, to return to the country.
