Meadows cancels after 6
Hazardous conditions – snow, diminished visibility and a sloppy surface – forced The Meadows to cancel Tuesday’s scheduled 13-race card after six races. Live harness racing resumes Wednesday. First post is 12:45 p.m.
WVU says no fans for hoops
West Virginia said Tuesday that no fans will be allowed at its basketball games in December, except for essential personnel and the families of players and staff, because of spikes of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Stoops helps Oklahoma
Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again because of coronavirus issues.
The Sooners had to postpone last Saturday’s game against West Virginia and temporarily paused team activities because of positive COVID-19 tests throughout the program. The situation affected the assistant coaches, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley ask Stoops for help. Stoops, 60, led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons.