Pony baseball
Matthew Bredel’s pitching and Noah Kimberland’s hitting powered Burgettstown to a 6-1 win over Chambers Insurance in the Founders Pony League semifinals Wednesday.
Kimberland hit two doubles to back Bredel’s winning pitching.
Anthony Giorgi smacked a double for Chambers Insurance.
In college basketball
Kansas will visit Kentucky and Baylor is set to host Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next season.
The leagues announced the 10 matchups set for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. All 10 of the Big 12 members and all but four of the Southeastern Conference teams will participate.
The other games include: Alabama at Oklahoma, Auburn at West Virginia, Florida at Kansas State, Texas Tech at LSU, Mississippi at Oklahoma State, TCU at Mississippi State, Iowa State at Missouri and Texas at Tennessee.
In college baseball
Clemson has hired Michigan’s Erik Bakich to revive a baseball program that had missed two straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in more than three decades.
Bakich replaced Monte Lee, who was fired after seven seasons.
In the majors
Paul Blackburn continued his road success by pitching sharply into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run single and the Oakland Athletics held off the Boston Red Sox 4-3 Thursday for just their second win in 15 games.
Chad Pinder added an RBI single for Oakland, which closed its nine-game road trip at 2-7 and avoided being swept in a three-game series by Boston for the second time this month.
J.D. Martinez had three singles and drove in a run for Boston. The Red Sox, who had won 11 of 13, left eight runners on in the first four innings and 13 overall.
- Luis Severino was scratched from his start for the New York Yankees against Tampa Bay on Thursday night and placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
Severino is 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA and the 28-year-old right-hander was to have made his 100th career start in the series finale.
- Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale threw 32 pitches in a simulated game at Fenway Park on Thursday.
With teammates watching from different areas of the ballpark, the 33-year-old Sale faced the same three batters twice – in two separate innings – and sat in the dugout after the first.
Sidelined since spring training after suffering a fracture in his rib cage, Sale could be a huge boost for a Boston rotation that also is missing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi because of a back injury.