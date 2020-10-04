Boys soccer
Chartiers-Houston broke open a tie game by scoring four goals in the second half to defeat visiting Bentworth 5-1 Saturday in Section 4-A.
Austin Arnold led the offense for C-H (5-3, 5-3) with two goals and one assist. Matt Bucha, Jared Waggett and Addison Hancq each tallied one goal.
Bentworth’s Ryan Colbert scored a goal in the first half, which ended tied 1-1. The Bearcats are 3-5 in section and 3-6 overall.
- First-half goals by Nick Nagy and Tyler Kovatch were all undefeated Belle Vernon needed as the Leopards blanked Ringgold 3-0 in Class 3A Section 3.
Belle Vernon (8-0, 9-0) forged the 2-0 halftime lead and Daniel Sassak tacked on an insurance goal in the second half. Goalkeeper T.J. Watson made six saves.
Belle Vernon has outscored its opponents 28-4 on the season.
- There has been no stopping Charleroi this season. The Cougars continued to overwhlem opponents Saturday when the Cougars crushed host Yough 8-0 in a Class 2A Section 3 match.
Eben McIntyre again led the way with three goals and one assist for Charleroi (8-0, 10-0). Sam Iacovangelo tallied two goals and two assists, and Don Yocolano, Ty Patterson and Joel Chambers each contributed one goal.
Charleroi has outscored its opponents 48-5 on the season.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg had too much Ashlyn Basinger for Beth-Center.
Basinger scored five goals and assisted on two others to lead Waynesburg to an 8-0 victory in a non-section match Saturday.
Brynn Kirby, Brenna Benke and Hannah Cole also scored goals for the Raiders, who improved to 3-6. Beth-Center dropped to 2-7.
- Jillian Butchki scored one goal and assisted on another, both in the second half, as Belle Vernon pulled out a 2-1 victory over Ringgold in a Class 3A Section 2 match Saturday.
Goalkeeper Grace Henderson made six saves to help the Leopards improve to 7-1 in section and 9-1 overall heading into a match tonight at home against section-leader Connellsville.
Ringgold is 3-4 in section and overall.
Oklahoma, UCF out of Top 25 poll
Oklahoma dropped out of the Associated Press college football poll for the first time since September 2016 and No. 24 Iowa State jumped back into the Top 25 after a day of upsets.
There largely was stability at the top of the rankings Sunday after No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Florida all won big, though the Bulldogs and Gators switched spots. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama got eight from the panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Notre Dame was idle and held at No. 5, while No. 6 Ohio State received two first-place votes despite no Big Ten Conference games scheduled until late October.
Overall, though, five teams dropped out of the Top 25 after eight ranked teams lost Saturday, six to unranked opponents.
The Sooners were involved in one of those upsets, losing at Iowa State for the first time since 1960. Oklahoma’s first two-game, regular-season losing streak in 21 years snapped its string of 64 straight poll appearances.
That was the fourth-longest active streak in the country behind Alabama, Ohio State (not including the polls in which it was not eligible) and Clemson.
The Sooners will head into their Red River rivalry game against Texas next Saturday as an unranked team for the first time since 2005.
The 22nd-ranked Longhorns managed to hold on to a spot in the rankings, falling 13 spots after losing at home to TCU.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.