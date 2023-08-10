Cal picked 3rd in PSAC West poll
The PSAC released its preseason football polls Thursday and California was tabbed to finish third in the West Division.
The Vulcans were picked third in the preseason poll for the third-consecutive year after posting a 6-5 overall record during the 2022 campaign. Cal finished fourth in the PSAC West standings with a 4-3 mark in divisional play behind a trio of teams tied for first place with a 6-1 record.
IUP was chosen as the preseason favorite in the West with six first-place votes after winning the 2022 PSAC Championship and advancing to third round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Slippery Rock received the remaining pair of first-place votes after making a fourth-straight appearance in the NCAA playoffs. Gannon, which also tied for first place in the PSAC West standings in 2022, was slotted fourth in the preseason poll.
In the PSAC East, Shepherd was the preseason favorite with five first-place votes. Kutztown earned a pair of first-place votes and West Chester received the remaining first-place vote in the division.
Under eighth-year head coach Gary Dunn, California opens the season Sept. 9 against Kutztown at Adamson Stadium.
In college sports
The newly renamed Coastal Athletic Association announced Thursday that its board of directors approved adding Bryant University as its 16th football member effective July 1, 2024.
Bryant, located in Smithfield, Rhode Island, is currently a member of the Big South-OVC Football Association. It is entering its 25th season playing football.
The addition of Bryant won’t change the footprint of the league, formerly known as the Colonial Athletic Association, along the Atlantic seaboard with Rhode Island already a member. The 16 teams will stretch from Maine to North Carolina.
- Jirehl Brock and three other Iowa State football players along with three current or former Iowa football players and a student assistant were charged in connection with the state’s investigation into illegal sports wagering at the two schools.
A total of 15 football and basketball players and staffers with ties to the schools have been charged since last week in the ongoing investigation. Current athletes face a loss of eligibility for violating NCAA gambling rules.
Brock and ISU teammates Isaiah Lee, DeShawn Hanika and Jacob Remsburg were charged in Story County on suspicion of tampering with records to disguise that they were under the legal betting age of 21 at the time they placed wagers. Former Iowa players Arland Bruce IV and Reggie Bracy, current Iowa player Jack Johnson and student assistant Owen O’Brien face the same charge in Johnson County.
According to court documents, Brock, the Cyclones’ leading rusher last season, placed 1,327 illegal wagers totaling over $12,000 between February 2022 and February 2033.
In women’s basketball
Iowa will attempt to set the all-time women’s basketball attendance record when it hosts DePaul in an outdoor exhibition at 69,000-seat Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 15, the school announced Thursday.
“I know if anyone can do it, Hawkeye fans can and will,” coach Lisa Bluder said.
The state of Iowa has a long history of supporting girls and women’s basketball. The Hawkeyes were second nationally in attendance last season with an average of 11,143 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
