In high school soccer
Isabelle Guna and Camryn Klein each scored goals as Peters Township defeated Canon-McMillan 2-0 Monday night in the Class 4A Section 2 opener for both teams.
Bliss Plummer and Brooke Opferman had assists for Peters Township (1-0, 1-0-1) and goalkeepers Kaitlyn Strine and Molly Kubistek kept the Big Macs (0-1, 0-1-1) off the scoreboard by combining on the shutout.
- Jerzy Timlin had three goals and an assist to lead Bentworth over Ligonier Valley, 13-1, in a non section match.
John Scott and Ryan Colbert added two goals apiece. Ryan Moessner had a goal and two assists. Julian Hays and Aiden McMurray each had three assists.
- Charleroi shut out Chartiers-Houston boys, 7-0, behind Bryce Large’s 4 goals. Matt Burkholder had 2 and Landon Barcus added 1.
Frazier advances in USGA event
Washington native, Jeff Frazier, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the USGA Senior Amateur golf tournament at the Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass.
Frazier, a 1983 graduate of Washington High School and a graduate of Washington and Jefferson College, will play at 8 a.m. this morning against #15 seed Stephen Jensen of England.
Frazier, who resides in Mechanicsburg, is the 42nd seed in 64-man match play event.
He finished the Stroke Play session in the Top 64. His placement put him into Match Play.
Frazier won his first match 3 & 1 over the 23rd seed and added two more victories Tuesday.
Frazier is married to the former Samantha Crouse of Washington.
Zampese dies at 86
Ernie Zampese, one of the architects of the Dan Fouts-led “Air Coryell” offense with the San Diego Chargers and Troy Aikman’s play-caller for the last of the Dallas Cowboys’ three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, has died. He was 86.
The Washington Commanders announced the death Monday without providing further details.
Zampese joined Don Coryell’s San Diego staff in 1979, starting an eight-year run during which Fouts and the Chargers led the NFL in yards passing six times.
The Chargers made the playoffs the first four years, reaching the AFC championship game twice.
Zampese went on to the Los Angeles Rams for seven seasons as offensive coordinator before joining the Cowboys in 1994.
to direct an offense led by the “Triplets” of Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin.
Dallas beat Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl a year later, and Zampese was in charge of the offense two more years before spending two seasons as New England’s offensive coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.