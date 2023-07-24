Wild Things make roster moves
The Wild Things made two roster moves Monday ahead of a home series against the New Jersey Jackals that begins tonight.
Washington signed infielder Wes Darvill and pitcher Matt Dallas, and released infielder Abraham Sequera and outfielder Dylan Broderick.
The 31-year-old Darvill was a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs out of high school in Canada back in 2009. He has not played professionally since 2021. Darvill spent five years with Winnipeg in the independent American Association. Washington manager Tom Vaeth is a former hitting coach at Winnipeg.
Dallas played college baseball this spring at Oregon, where he had a 6-2 record, 3 saves and a 5.06 ERA in 31 relief outings for the Ducks.
Addison: Dog emergency led to ticket
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison told the state trooper who clocked him going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone last week that he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog.
The Associated Press obtained an updated copy of the citation issued to Addison and filed with the St. Paul city attorney.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. Thursday by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown.
According to the citation, Addison said he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at his residence. The nature of the emergency was not disclosed.
Addison was selected out of Southern California with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen.
The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pitt, Addison transferred to USC for his final college season. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans. In two years with the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 receiving yards.
Former QB files suit against Northwestern
The hazing scandal at Northwestern University has widened to include a volleyball player who on Monday became the first female athlete to sue the university over allegations she was retaliated against for reporting mistreatment and a new lawsuit by former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates.
“This shows that it isn’t just men,” said Parker Stinar, one of her attorneys. “It isn’t just football players.”
The private school in Evanston, Illinois, is facing multiple lawsuits, including the one on behalf of Yates, which alleges hazing by teammates that includes sexual abuse. The 52-page complaint also says coaches made racially charged comments to players of color.
“This is the first in a series of lawsuits,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, adding he plans on filing more than 30 over the coming weeks.
He said it’s “too early to tell” if the cases will be combined into a class-action lawsuit. “We’re still trying to look at different legal aspects,” he said.
In college football
Louisville and Miami will begin competing annually this fall with the stakes including a trophy named for Howard Schnellenberger, the legendary coach who guided both programs to national prominence.
The Louisville Sports Commission has announced the creation of The Schnellenberger Trophy for the winner between the schools designated as permanent Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.
