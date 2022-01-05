No spectators at wrestling invitational
Because of what is expected to be an extremely large field of competitors, and in an effort to maintain a safe environment for athletes and staff during the pandemic, the Waynesburg University Department of Athletics has announced that spectators will not be permitted to attend the 10th Annual Waynesburg University Wrestling Invitational, which will be held Saturday. However, there will be full online coverage of the event available on www.waynesburgsports.com.
Live streaming video will be provided by Waynesburg University, while live results of the day’s action will be provided by trackwrestling.com.
This restriction applies only to the wrestling invitational. All other home athletic contests will permit spectators to attend in accordance with the Keeping Waynesburg Well Plan, which requires masking while indoors.
Cal-IUP time change
The key PSAC West Division men’s basketball game tonight between Indiana (4-1, 10-1) and California (3-2, 8-3) will have an earlier starting time.
The game will tip at 5:30 p.m. at Cal’s Convocation Center.
The IUP-Cal women’s game has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues. It has not been rescheduled.
Both the Waynesburg men’s and women’s PAC basketball games scheduled for last night at Chatham were postponed. The men’s game has been moved to Jan. 24.
Waynesburg was to play a PAC home doubleheader against Thiel on Thursday and both the men’s and women’s games have been moved to Feb. 2.
The W&J women’s basketball home game against Thiel that was scheduled for last night has been rescheduled for Jan. 10.
In wrestling
Waynesburg defeated Mt. Pleasant, 39-28 in a non-section match.
Zander Phatorus, Brody Evans, Rocco Welsh and Eli Makel each won by fall.
In college basketball
Geo Baker scored 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting and Ron Harper Jr. scored 20 and Rutgers beat depleted Michigan 75-67 on Tuesday night.
It was Rutgers’ first win against the Wolverines in 15-game series that began Dec. 20, 1933.
Michigan played without reserves Frankie Collins, Jaron Faulds, Brandon Johns Jr., and Terrance Williams II due to undisclosed medical reasons. Zeb Jackson didn’t make the trip due to personal reasons.