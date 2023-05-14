In lacrosse
The Washington & Jefferson women’s lacrosse team saw its historic season end Saturday with a 17-11 loss to Meredith in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Salisbury, Md.
W&J finishes its season with a 15-4 record. Meredith is 17-4.
Sarah Labovitz finished with a team-best four goals, added an assist and seven draw controls in her final game for W&J.
A trio of Presidents, Sofia Jenkins, Aisa Uhler and Caleigh Bogats, each scored a pair of goals.
In golf
Jason Day has his first PGA Tour victory in five years at the Byron Nelson.
The Australian shot a 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim. Hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler finished three shots back.
Day broke a tie with Scheffler with a chip-in birdie at the par-4 12th. Day finished at 23 under playing on Mother’s Day a little more than a year after losing his mom to cancer. Day’s win came the week before the PGA Championship. The only major among the 35-year-old’s 13 victories was the 2015 PGA.
In baseball
Christian Yelich homered in the first inning and scored on a bizarre play as part of Milwaukee’s seven-run outburst in the third as the Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals, 9-6.
Brice Turang added a three-run shot and Mike Brosseau also homered as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep.
Kansas City’s Salvador Perez homered for the second straight day, Bobby Witt Jr. had a homer and a two-run double, and Hunter Dozier also went deep.
Yelich is batting .348 (16 of 46) with four homers and 12 RBI in May. The 2018 NL MVP hit just .228 with three homers and 11 RBI in April.
