In the NBA
Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or more in each of the Mavericks’ first nine games. He shot 9 for 29 overall and 2 for 11 from 3-point range.
Spencer Dinwiddle scored 29 points for the Mavericks, who were outrebounded 49-29 in losing for the first time in five games.
In the NHL
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade, the team announced Wednesday.
The injury occurred during Edmonton’s 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.
Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon’s skate blade 3:27 into the second period.
Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The team placed him on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old Kane, who signed a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers in the offseason, has five goals and eight assists over 13 games.
In the NFL
No one on the Buffalo Bills has a definitive answer as to whether quarterback Josh Allen’s injured throwing elbow will be healed in time to play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.
The best coach Sean McDermott could say regarding Allen’s playing status on Wednesday was, “We’ll see.”
Allen did not practice Wednesday, and was spotted wearing a brace on his right elbow, which he hurt in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona.
Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday after consultation with the Rams’ medical staff. The Rams believe Stafford’s condition resulted from action in last Sunday’s 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, and the team decided to put him in the protocol after the usual weekly round of postgame health evaluations.
In golf
Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.
It will be the first time Woods has played the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, since 2019.
In baseball
For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he’d like to win two.
Baker will get a chance to do just that after he agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Astros.
“How many times in your life do you say something and then have the opportunity to fulfill it,” Baker said Wednesday. “I wasn’t just talking. I meant what I said. I love keeping my word. So, hey man we’ve got a chance to win back to back and this is what I’d like to do.”
• The Atlanta Braves re-acquired left-hander Kolby Allard, their former first-round draft pick, from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash.
Allard, 25, was Atlanta’s top choice, No. 14 overall, in the 2015 draft. He was 1-2 with a 7.29 ERA in 10 relief appearances last season while also spending time at Triple-A Round Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.